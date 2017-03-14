Morning Bop: "Cake" For Breakfast Is Always A Good Idea

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Cake" by Rihanna because we made it to the end of the month and that's pretty darn sweet.
While you crank that up, here are four trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Kelsey Lu's "Shades of Blue" visual will restore your humanity
Why yes, those are real tears streaming down my face!
-
Kacey Musgraves shows us how to be a "Space Cowboy"
It gets lonely at the top, baby.
-
Twin Shadow releases his Caer album
Please excuse me for the rest of the day!
-
Launder's debut EP Pink Cloud is out now
Dive all the way into this glorious shoegaze world.