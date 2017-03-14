Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for PUMA

Your daily report on the latest music news

Morning Bop: "Cake" For Breakfast Is Always A Good Idea

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Cake" by Rihanna because we made it to the end of the month and that's pretty darn sweet.

While you crank that up, here are four trending news stories to keep tabs on today: