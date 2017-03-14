Morning Bop: May This Month Be Good To Us "4EVER"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "4EVER" by Clairo because bedroom pop is the next best thing to staying in bed all day long.
While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Rihanna teases the upcoming release of Savage x Fenty
Take all of my money, Robyn!!!
Bali Baby strikes again with "Few Things"
Her forthcoming album Baylor Swift is about removing herself from an abusive relationship—this track in particular captures the rapper recognizing her value.
Sweater Beats teams up with Icona Pop on "Faded Away"
The collab we didn't know we needed until now.
Brooklyn-based artist Cautious Clay shares a visual for "Cold War"
This is exactly what I needed today.
Frankie Cosmos releases a Tom Scharpling-directed video for "Apathy"
Is it weird to say I'm in love with Greta Kline's beautifully brilliant mind?
BROCKHAMPTON to release PUPPY in June
Album 4. June pic.twitter.com/OSGdRGE9Nc— dumbass (@kevinabstract) May 1, 2018
Mark your calendar for June 4!