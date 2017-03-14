Rich The Kid Performs "Plug Walk" On TRL

This morning, Sway officially returned to the studio as the new host of TRL. There's nobody better to celebrate this milestone with than an iconic new guest, so Rich The Kid came through to talk about some of his latest accomplishments. The New York rapper dished about releasing his debut album The World Is Yours and how he managed to land Kendrick Lamar for his biggest hit yet, "New Freezer"--which even went viral on social media with the #NewFreezerChallenge. Given that he's got some pretty fly style, Rich The Kid discussed his biggest influences in fashion as well.

Later on, Philly rapper Bri Steves dropped in to reflect on her journey as an artist and teased her upcoming music video for "Jealousy."

Last but not least, Rich The Kid closed us out with a perfomance of his latest single "Plug Walk." Watch it all go down in the video below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.