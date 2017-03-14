Morning Bop: Troye Sivan Is In Full "Bloom"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Bloom" by Troye Sivan because it has officially cured my symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD).
While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Christina Aguilera's comeback begins with "Accelerate" featuring 2 Chainz & Ty Dolla $ign
Her eighth album Liberation drops on June 15!
-
Jamie Isaac keeps the vibe smooth on "Maybe"
(04:30) Idler officially drops on June 1 via Marathon Artists.
-
FKA twigs drops her third issue of AVANTgarden
AVANTgarden issue 3 MEATSPACE director @fkatwigs original concept @fkatwigs @eccopn producer @suz_p script @fkatwigs @icky.h @rosecartwright__ artwork & animations @icky.h photography @jjmworldwide styling @matthew_josephs make-up @daniel_s_makeup hair @rio_hair voice over @fkatwigs as anomalie music @cy.an cello @lucindachua post production & editing @shakaharu special thanks to @reece.owen <3
MEATSPACE is available to view now on Instagram.
-
serpentwithfeet unveils his “cherubim” video
The track is fresh off Soil which is slated for release on June 8 via Secretly Canadian/Tri Angle Records.
-
Watch Yoke Lore's video for "Fake You"
Who doesn't love a banjo?!
-
Dirty Projectors shares new single "Break-Thru"
The band will release their next album Lamp Lit Prose on July 13 via Domino Records.