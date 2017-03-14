Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Time

Morning Bop: Shawn Mendes & Khalid Will Save The "Youth"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Youth" by Shawn Mendes featuring Khalid because this duet is EVERYTHING.

While you crank that up, here are nine trending news stories to keep tabs on today: