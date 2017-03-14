Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Time

Morning Bop: Shawn Mendes & Khalid Will Save The "Youth"

Friday's #MorningBop is "Youth" by Shawn Mendes featuring Khalid because this duet is EVERYTHING.

While you crank that up, here are nine trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Rico Nasty taps Cupcakke for a ferocious remix of "Smack A Bitch"

    You've been warned.

  2. Cuco's Chiquito EP is out now

    Your ears will thank you.

  3. Princess Nokia shares a video for "For The Night"

    Emo rap forever.

  4. Watch an exclusive clip from Bazzi's short film for Apple Music

    The pop star on the rise is featured in the Up Next Artist series.

  5. Valee & Jeremih go hard on "Womp Womp"

    Bump this banger loud and proud.

  6. Florence + The Machine releases new single "Hunger"

    Her next full-length album High As Hope officially arrives on June 29.

  7. Sons Of An Illustrious Father share a moving visual for "When Things Fall Apart"

    Deus Sex Machina: Or, Moving Slowly Beyond Nikola Tesla is officially out everywhere on June 1.

  8. Sia, Diplo & Labrinth for supergroup LSD

    Watch the animated visual for their debut single “Genius” right now.

  9. MØ puts out a vertical video for "Nostalgia"

    Definitely not for your flip phone.