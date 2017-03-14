Morning Bop: It's Not "Hard To Love" Kacy Hill

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Hard To Love" by Kacy Hill because it's cool to be in touch with your emotions.
While you crank that up, here are eight trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Cuco channels The Beatles on "Lucy"
His forthcoming Chiquito EP drops on May 4.
-
Natalie Prass shares her new single "Lost"
I am so ready to turn into a puddle of tears next month! The Future And The Past is slated for release on June 1 via ATO.
-
Lolo Zouaï goes in deep on "Desert Rose"
This steamy single will have you stress sweating.
-
Death Cab For Cutie has returned to break your heart this summer
In addition to releasing a new album, the band will embark on a U.S. headlining tour.
-
Beach House shares new song "Black Car"
The duo's next full-length album 7 is out on May 11.
-
Onyx Collective releases "FDR Drive"
Lower East Suite Part Three is officially out on June 15.
-
Alison Wonderland drops a visual for "Easy"
I'll be practicing these moves to prepare for the next rainfall.
-
Watch AURORA's empowering video for "Queendom"
I am woman, hear me roar!