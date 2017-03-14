Your daily report on the latest music news

Morning Bop: It's Not "Hard To Love" Kacy Hill

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Hard To Love" by Kacy Hill because it's cool to be in touch with your emotions.

While you crank that up, here are eight trending news stories to keep tabs on today: