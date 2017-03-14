Overstreet On Making Music With Nick Jonas

Calling all former Gleeks! Chord Overstreet touched down in the TRL studio today to talk life after Glee, which believe it or not has only gone up from here. Right now, the 29-year-old is super focused on his music career—he recently released a single called "Wasted Time" with his band Overstreet. In addition to filling us in on how that's progressing, Chord shared his thoughts on industry titans like Adele and Jay-Z.

Apparently, he can't collaborate with Ariana Grande... but he has a logical explanation for it! Nick Jonas, however, is one of his buds for life--and not just because Overstreet is signed to his record label. In addition to opening up about their close friendship, Chord elaborated on the mechanics behind their songwriting process.

During an quickfire round of Requestions with Sway Calloway, we also found out that Chord is obsessed with Mason Ramsey a.k.a. the Walmart yodeling boy. (Did you know that the 11-year-old recently got signed to Atlantic Records?!)

Oh, and if you weren't already aware, Chord does an amazing impression of Matthew McConaughey that you really have to see to believe.