Watch Dua Lipa & Calvin Harris Serve Looks & Drinks In "One Kiss"

Photo via @dualipa/Instagram

Last month, Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris single-handedly restored my faith in love at first smooch with the release of their gem of a collab called "One Kiss." This ear candy is so sweet that it causes an intense sugar rush, but the accompanying music video is even more addicting than the track itself. For the Conor McDonnell-directed visual, Calvin plays the role of a dashing waiter devoted to bringing Dua delectable cocktails on demand. When she's not comfortably chilling by the pool or soaking up some rays in the sand, the pop star busts a move while wearing an out-of-this-world ball gown. Although we technically have a few more weeks to go, there's no question that this single is an early contender for the song of summer. (Or at the very least, it qualifies for a seasonal playlist.) Watch all the fun in the sun go down in the video below.