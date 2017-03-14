Brett Gray & Ella Purnell Keep It Real With Sway Calloway On TRL

Photo by Landyn Pan/MTV

If you haven't already binge-watched the first season of On My Block on Netflix, you're doing yourself a complete disservice that goes beyond far missing out. Brett Gray turned out to be the breakout star of the dramedy series with his role as Jamal, a high school kid struggling with the reality of living two separate lives. In conversation with Sway Calloway, the actor got real about how he relates to his character, what he did to prep for the part, and why he is so supportive of his fans.

Sweetbitter's Ella Purnell also dropped in to share some major updates about her life. During her round of couch time, the actress didn't hold anything back when Sway put her on the spot in Requestions and First and Last. See how she handles the hot seat in the video below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET!