Raveena Will Sweeten Your Day With Her New Single "Honey"

Photo by Everett Orr

Last year, R&B singer Raveena made her mark on the music world with her Shanti EP. Today, she's drawing us in with a fresh single called "Honey," complete with a warm and inviting visual something out of a sweet dream. Through the lens of this soft-focused frame, a dewy Raveena depicts an idea of love that feels like it only exists in our wildest fantasies. In a recent interview with Milk Makeup, she explained her reasoning behind the entire concept.

“There isn’t enough representation of LGBTQ couples and people of color," she said. "I wanted to show them in an absolutely beautiful, sensual, feminine light. In American media right now, South Asian people especially don’t have a huge voice or aren’t seen in this way.”

Follow her beautiful gaze and soak up all the positive energy from the video below.