Romeo Airs Out The Beef With Bow Wow On TRL

Millennials grew up watching Romeo reign on various Nickelodeon programs. Back in those days, he was constantly pitted against Bow Wow, so of course Sway Calloway wanted the real story behind the beef. The way that Romeo explains it, they were merely competitors that were forced to rival each other from a business perspective and a feud was perpetuated by the media. "When I grew up, I looked up to Bow Wow," he said. "A lot of people don't know the real story... We never really had nothing like that."

Given that whole experience, it makes sense that Romeo is not here for the drama between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. The Ex on the Beach host also shared some insightful real talk from his iconic father, the legendary Master P.

Later on, emerging singer LIVVIA joined Sway Calloway in the studio to talk about some of her career milestones like going on tour with Jessie J and Meghan Trainor. Drake-approved artist Preme also came through to bless us with some wise words from the 6 god himself. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET!