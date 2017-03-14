Jorja Smith Highlights Her Hometown In "Blue Lights"

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

When it comes to telling a compelling narrative, Jorja Smith never disappoints. Though her latest visual for her ballad "Blue Lights" isn't another Bond saga, it tugs at the heartstrings as Jorja honors her hometown of Walsall with an all-male cast of local residents. In a press release, the R&B singer explained the vision behind the Olivia-Rose directed monochrome video.

"I wanted to capture men/boys of Walsall and Birmingham from all different walks of life doing everyday activities to show that the stereotypes we are bombarded with are misleading and, ultimately, harmful," she stated. "I chose Walsall as the setting for the video as that is where I am from and where I drew my inspiration from when writing the song."

"Blue Lights" originally came out back in 2016 as Jorja's debut single. When the song premiered on Pigeons & Planes, she described it as "the beginning of my journey." The track samples the Dizzee Rascal song “Sirens” off his 2007 album Maths + English. Jorja's debut full-length album Lost & Found drops on June 8. Catch some feels from the video below.