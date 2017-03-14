Noah Cyrus & MAX Really Do Make A Good "Team"

Photo courtesy of MAX/Twitter

There's nothing I love more than when TRL alums find a way to work together in the real world. The latest pairing to make the fam proud is Noah Cyrus and MAX. The singers get super vulnerable on their new single "Team," an acoustic ballad that preaches about the correlation between love and loyalty. Because sometimes we all need to be reminded that somebody out there has our back through thick and thin. (Unconditional support is a major key to survival!)

Noah explained the meaning behind the heartwarming song on Twitter, citing her grandparents as the driving force of inspiration. Fun fact: She used a photograph of them as the single artwork. "Team" is featured on Noah's forthcoming debut album NC-17. Stream the track in full below.