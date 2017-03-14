RAYE Just Made The Soundtrack For Your Next Summer Vacation

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

While we were all sleeping, RAYE casually dropped her collab project Side Tape and it'll have you calling up your crew to plan the next function. The flavorful mixtape is loaded with bangers featuring a bunch of the English singer's friends like Mabel, Stefflon Don, Kojo Funds, RAY BLK and more. Previously released upbeat singles "Cigarette" and "Decline" are among the six tracks included on this project, but RAYE also winds down the tempo for a breezy tune called "Confidence" with Maleek Berry and Nana Rogues as well as the tropical Avelino-assisted song "Slower." It's got the perfect balance of daytime slow jams for sipping drinks on the beach and late-night party anthems to break a sweat on the dance floor. Rub on some sunscreen, feel the vibe and stream the entire mixtape below.