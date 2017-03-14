Rae Sremmurd Talk SR3MM On TRL

Photo by Landyn Pan/MTV

Fresh off the release of the highly anticipated album SR3MM, Rae Sremmurd dropped into the TRL studio to hang with Sway Calloway. Slim Jxmmi rolled through with a bag full of cash that he proceeded to stack—and spill—everywhere... the only rain up in Times Square was money! As for Swae Lee, he was all business as he spoke about the experience of collaborating with Pharrell on their track "Chanel."

Naturally, the brothers had some prime advice to share with their fans on how to flex on your ex as well. Trust me, you'll definitely want to take notes from this segment! See exactly what Rae Sremmurd had to say in the video below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.