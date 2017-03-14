Tove Styrke's Sway Will Make You Want To Believe In Love

Photo by Emma Svensson

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here—Tove Styrke has released Sway and warm weather is here to stay (or burn us up into a crisp, I can't read Mother Nature's intentions)! On this buzzy project, the Swedish pop singer has whipped up a bunch of relatable jams for every stage of romance, from crushing hard and swaying into love to the breakup struggles attached when that love falls apart. Your heart will definitely suffer from a series of palpitations, so take your time with this record, allow yourself to be vulnerable and set your feelings free. The album dramatically closes with an uplifting cover of Lorde's moody Melodrama track "Liability," truly a bittersweet treat. Go with the flow and stream the whole project below.