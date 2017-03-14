Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Morning Bop: Love Yourself As Much As You Love BTS

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Singularity" by BTS because LOVE YOURSELF can't come soon enough!

While you crank that up, here are four trending news stories to keep tabs on today: