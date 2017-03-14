Morning Bop: Love Yourself As Much As You Love BTS

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Singularity" by BTS because LOVE YOURSELF can't come soon enough!
While you crank that up, here are four trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Childish Gambino returns with the single "This Is America"
SZA casually makes an appearance in the music video so without further ado...
-
Leon Bridges's Good Thing album is out now
Bless our ears.
-
RYAN Playground releases "Tokyo" featuring Lontalius
Is it normal for your heart to hurt THIS much? I feel broken up inside!
-
Death Grips surprise drops "Streaky"
I'm so ready for Year of the Snitch.
-
Travis Scott taps Lil Uzi Vert & Kanye West for "Watch"
I'm still convinced that we are living in a simulation, but this is fire.