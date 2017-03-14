Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Morning Bop: Love Yourself As Much As You Love BTS

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Singularity" by BTS because LOVE YOURSELF can't come soon enough!

While you crank that up, here are four trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Childish Gambino returns with the single "This Is America"

    SZA casually makes an appearance in the music video so without further ado...

  2. Leon Bridges's Good Thing album is out now

    Bless our ears.

  3. RYAN Playground releases "Tokyo" featuring Lontalius

    Is it normal for your heart to hurt THIS much? I feel broken up inside!

  4. Death Grips surprise drops "Streaky"

    I'm so ready for Year of the Snitch.

  5. Travis Scott taps Lil Uzi Vert & Kanye West for "Watch"

    I'm still convinced that we are living in a simulation, but this is fire.