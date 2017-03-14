Morning Bop: KYLE & Kehlani Can Play Games With Me Anytime

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Playinwitme" by KYLE featuring Kehlani because it's an instant energy booster.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Justice's "Stop" will have you shakin' your groove thing
The Mrzyk & Moriceau visual is an animated playground.
-
Mac DeMarco has formed a new band called Met Gala
Listen to Red Carpet 7" right now.
-
Jack Antonoff rolls out the official lineup for Shadow Of The City
Bleachers, Hayley Kiyoko, Julien Baker, Turnover and more will perform at Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage for the festival on August 25.
-
Future, Chance The Rapper & King Louie collab on "My Peak"
They're all about the climb.
-
Anne-Maries channels the '90s in her "2002" video
Best. Music. Era. Ever.