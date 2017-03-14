Photo by Landyn Pan/MTV

Your daily report on the latest music news

Morning Bop: Bri Steves Will Roll You Into A Summer Vibe

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Jealousy" by Bri Steves because sometimes it's necessary to ignore all the negative static in your ears.

While you crank that up, here are 10 trending news stories to keep tabs on today: