Morning Bop: Bri Steves Will Roll You Into A Summer Vibe

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Jealousy" by Bri Steves because sometimes it's necessary to ignore all the negative static in your ears.
While you crank that up, here are 10 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Kero Kero Bonito's "Time Today" is bursting with good energy
The trio has another bop on the loose!
Bali Baby's Baylor Swift album is out now
Buckle up, y'all.
Skepta drops new single "Pure Water"
Stay hydrated!
Westerman tackles the concept of absolute power on "Edison"
My mind is now swirling with theories as I sway to this tune.
Samia lets out all her growing pains on "21"
Watch the accompanying Hyper House-directed visual.
Watch Dizzy Fae's gorgeous visual for "Her/Indica"
Women really are wonderful creatures.
Joji's new song "yeah right" is a mood
Love to self-loathe :))))
Nina Nesbitt's “The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change” feels like a warm, summer breeze
What's not to love about this Scottish singer-songwriter?
Blushh's “Do I Look Tired?” will keep you wide awake
The Los Angeles-based band's Thx 4 Asking EP drops on June 15 via Yellow K Records.
FORM Arcosanti releases free compilation ahead of the micro-festival
Download the entire project right here.