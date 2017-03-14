Photo by Landyn Pan/MTV

Morning Bop: Bri Steves Will Roll You Into A Summer Vibe

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Jealousy" by Bri Steves because sometimes it's necessary to ignore all the negative static in your ears.

While you crank that up, here are 10 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Kero Kero Bonito's "Time Today" is bursting with good energy

    The trio has another bop on the loose!

  2. Bali Baby's Baylor Swift album is out now

    Buckle up, y'all.

  3. Skepta drops new single "Pure Water"

    Stay hydrated!

  4. Westerman tackles the concept of absolute power on "Edison"

    My mind is now swirling with theories as I sway to this tune.

  5. Samia lets out all her growing pains on "21"

    Watch the accompanying Hyper House-directed visual.

  6. Watch Dizzy Fae's gorgeous visual for "Her/Indica"

    Women really are wonderful creatures.

  7. Joji's new song "yeah right" is a mood

    Love to self-loathe :))))

  8. Nina Nesbitt's “The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change” feels like a warm, summer breeze

    What's not to love about this Scottish singer-songwriter?

  9. Blushh's “Do I Look Tired?” will keep you wide awake

    The Los Angeles-based band's Thx 4 Asking EP drops on June 15 via Yellow K Records.

  10. FORM Arcosanti releases free compilation ahead of the micro-festival

    Download the entire project right here.