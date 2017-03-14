Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Morning Bop: Strive To Be As Happy As Miley Cyrus

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Malibu" by Miley Cyrus because it's a celebration of finding pure happiness.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Kailee Morgue drops a colorful video for her Dylan Brady-produced single "F**K U"

    Summertime sadness is on the horizon.

  2. Bali Baby completely snaps in her "WWW" video

    She came to slaughter!

  3. Launder shares a visual for "Annie Blue"

    Brb living on this Pink Cloud forever.

  4. Jungle returns with two new singles

    Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland describe the new material as "a post-apocalyptic radio station playing break up songs"... Color me intrigued!

  5. Ryley Walker's "Spoil With The Rest" is TKTKTK

    Deafman Glance is out on May 18 via Dead Oceans.