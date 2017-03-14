Morning Bop: Strive To Be As Happy As Miley Cyrus

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Malibu" by Miley Cyrus because it's a celebration of finding pure happiness.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Kailee Morgue drops a colorful video for her Dylan Brady-produced single "F**K U"
Summertime sadness is on the horizon.
Bali Baby completely snaps in her "WWW" video
She came to slaughter!
Launder shares a visual for "Annie Blue"
Brb living on this Pink Cloud forever.
Jungle returns with two new singles
Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland describe the new material as "a post-apocalyptic radio station playing break up songs"... Color me intrigued!
Ryley Walker's "Spoil With The Rest" is TKTKTK
Deafman Glance is out on May 18 via Dead Oceans.