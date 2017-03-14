Morning Bop: I Suddenly See John Mayer In A "New Light"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "New Light" by John Mayer because it's groovy AF.
While you crank that up, here are 10 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Christina Aguilera casually releases "Twice"
Wig snatched!
Arctic Monkeys return with the glorious Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
Welcome back, boys.
Sevdaliza offers a Portuguese version of "HUMANA"
All hail this queen.
Cherrie has shared her submission for the song of summer
"Det Slår Mig Ibland" is a VIBE, y'all.
Popcaan's "Body So Good" is everything your body needs right now
... But is your body ready for his sophomore album Forever?
Beach House's 7 album has finally arrived
And it's oozing with good vibes.
Wet release new single "Lately" to announce sophomore album
Still Run drops on July 13 via Columbia Records.
Junglepussy's Jp3 album is officially out now
Cleanse your mind.
Deeper really gets what emotions are all about on "Feels"
The Chicago-based band's self-titled album is out on May 25 via Fire Talk.
Watch James Bay's video for "Slide"
His sophomore album Electric Light drops on May 18 via Republic Recprds.