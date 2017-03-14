Desiigner Breaks Down L.O.D. On TRL

Photo by Landyn Pan/MTV

Fresh off the release of his latest LP L.O.D., Desiigner dropped by the TRL studio to give Sway Calloway all the details about his secret science of vowels for making hits. It's just a taste of what's to come; fans have been awaiting the Brooklyn rapper's debut album since "Panda" went viral in 2016, but that's still a work in progress.

Desiigner continues to evolve as an artist, proving that he's so much more than your typical rapper. The newly 21-year-old recently made his film debut with a starring role in The First Purge and a cameo in Ocean's 8. His Mike Dean-produced song "Timmy Turner" blew up when it was featured in The CW's Black Lightning, so he had nothing but gratitude to express when reflecting on that moment.

Before he dipped out, Desiigner treated the crowd to a live performance of his latest single "Priice Tag" (which has already been streamed 1.2 million times on Spotify, NBD). TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET!