Pop Quiz: Which AOTY Nominees Were Savagely Snubbed?

Photos via Getty Images

The TRL Pop Quiz works like this: our editors are posed a music-related question and have only 15 minutes and just 100 words to research, choose and explain their answers. This week's quiz: Since the year 2000, what has been the best record nominated for Album of the Year that ultimately did not win?

I know this is going to be too obvious of an opinion, but I was the most upset and shocked when Beyoncé’s Lemonade lost. It's the pretty much the only album that has made my housemates and I scream multiple times while watching it together. Even though the songs in it weren’t as commercially successful as other artists that year, the album really changed the game. While there have been other visual albums before, Lemonade made the artform even more relevant; now I feel like they are a thing artists do more often and fans can expect. - Landyn Pan

This question is too hard for me to narrow down on the basis of which album I would’ve liked most to see win, so I’ll instead choose the album that stands out to me as the most egregious snub, which is Green Day’s American Idiot. There aren’t many albums in my life that are so closely joined with a particular calendar year as 2004 is with, for better or worse, American Idiot. Its music videos were on constant replay across MTV, MTV2, and VH1, its singles were mainstays on any radio rotation, and my older sister loved it and would play it in the car while driving me to school every morning. - Gus Turner

Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange is the album that defined an entire generation of music listeners that are now devoted to any form of his artistic expression. I can see how he would lose when you look into the identities of the voters for these types of awards, but in retrospect, eventual winners Mumford & Sons did not hold the same legacy. Kudos to Frank for holding it down as the only black artists nominated for the category in 2013. - Sydney Gore

Hear me out: Evanescence’s Fallen deserved to win Album of the Year at the 2004 Grammys. Out of all the albums nominated, Fallen was the one my occasional Hot Topic shopping, fake emo, 14-year-old self listened to on repeat. That’s right, on my boom box. I knew every word to "Bring Me To Life" and it still remains in my karaoke rotation to this day. Amy Lee’s powerful vocals paired with piano and string backings from "My Immortal" still gives me chills. From "Going Under" to "Tourniquet," the songs on Fallen fueled my teen angst, and that deserves an award. - Kristen Maldonado

Believe it or not, the one year Taylor Swift lost Album of the Year was the year she should have won; Red is so far and above Fearless and 1989 as her best collective body of work. But Swift has enough Grammys. You know who doesn’t? Beyoncé, whose genre-defying surprise self-titled album is the single most sonically forward-thinking project in contemporary pop and R&B since Thriller. Yes, I said it and I meant it. It may not have the accolades it deserves, but you’d be extremely hard-pressed to find a more impactful album in pop culture since. - Terron Moore

It’s an obvious answer, but I still feel like Lemonade should have won Album of the Year. Don’t get me wrong, I loved Adele’s incredible 25, but Lemonade was a cultural moment and the most cohesive, fully-formed album of that year. From first to last track, Lemonade is a near perfect album to me--defined in part by its visual counterpart, though the Grammys likely did not take visuals into consideration. It’s a full piece of art, as is the album it accompanies. Beyoncé conveys pain, joy, forgiveness, anger, pride and incredible resilience on this album. - Leah Williams