KYLE Opens Up About How Kid Cudi's Music Saved His Life On TRL

Photo by Landyn Pan

TRL guest KYLE is slowly becoming the king of collabs, but Sway Calloway was most interested in a recent studio session with Chance the Rapper, Quavo, Rich The Kid and French Montana that he casually posted on Instagram. KYLE wouldn't reveal too much about what went down, but he did share some highlights from the experience.

After that, he explained the origins of his strong bond to Kid Cudi's music and how the rapper got him through a hard time in his life. "I felt like I found somebody who understood," said KYLE. "He showed me the power of music. You can save somebody's life with it." Needless to say that meeting Kid Cudi at Coachella was the ultimate full-circle moment for him. He adds, "I was so happy to see my superhero in the flesh."

KYLE also opened up about what it means to have his own holiday in his hometown of Ventura and the importance of giving back to his community. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET!