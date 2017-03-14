Photo by Alan Lear

Morning Bop: Float Off The Grid To The Internet

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is Kaytranada's remix of "Roll (Burbank Funk)" by The Internet because it'll ease you into the week with a positive state of mind.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today: