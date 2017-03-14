Morning Bop: Float Off The Grid To The Internet

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is Kaytranada's remix of "Roll (Burbank Funk)" by The Internet because it'll ease you into the week with a positive state of mind.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Lykke Li releases "utopia" with a touching visual
so sad so sexy is out on June 8.
-
Washed Out's "Face Up" is exactly what you should listen to the next time you're at a rooftop pool
Dive in.
-
Omar Apollo's "Erase" is a smooth stream of sadness
I can't be the only one missing a love that I never even knew all of a sudden... The post-breakup blues are real.
-
Rico Nasty's "Rage" will get you in tempter tantrum mode
I pray for whoever sets you off after blasting this track.
-
Alice Boman shares her new single "Heartbeat"
The Julia Ringdahl-directed visual will make you want to retreat to Joshua Tree this instant.