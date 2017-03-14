Morning Bop: "Fall In Line" With Christina Aguilera's Epic Comeback

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Fall In Line" by Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato because women *really* run the world so show some respect.
While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Pale Waves' new single "Kiss" is better than popping a breath mint
This tune tastes so sweet.
-
Snail Mail releases "Let's Find An Out"
A stripped back tune to put your mind at ease. Lush arrives on June 8 via Matador Records.
-
Shygirl's "Gush" is the moodiest mood there ever was
If you like what you hear, be sure to stream the Cruel Practice EP when it drops on May 25 via NUXXE.
-
Give into temptation and listen to NIKI's "Dancing With The Devil"
I too am so far gone...
-
Devon Welsh officially returns with "I'll Be Your Ladder"
Majical Cloudz might be gone, but the music lives on forever.
-
Sons of an Illustrious Father share new song "E.G."
Deus Sex Machina; or, Moving Slowly Beyond Nikola Tesla is out on June 1.
-
Death Grips drops "Black Paint"
Year of the Snitch season is approaching...