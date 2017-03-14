Photo courtesy of Christina Aguilera

Morning Bop: "Fall In Line" With Christina Aguilera's Epic Comeback

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Fall In Line" by Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato because women *really* run the world so show some respect.

While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Pale Waves' new single "Kiss" is better than popping a breath mint

    This tune tastes so sweet.

  2. Snail Mail releases "Let's Find An Out"

    A stripped back tune to put your mind at ease. Lush arrives on June 8 via Matador Records.

  3. Shygirl's "Gush" is the moodiest mood there ever was

    If you like what you hear, be sure to stream the Cruel Practice EP when it drops on May 25 via NUXXE.

  4. Give into temptation and listen to NIKI's "Dancing With The Devil"

    I too am so far gone...

  5. Devon Welsh officially returns with "I'll Be Your Ladder"

    Majical Cloudz might be gone, but the music lives on forever.

  6. Sons of an Illustrious Father share new song "E.G."

    Deus Sex Machina; or, Moving Slowly Beyond Nikola Tesla is out on June 1.

  7. Death Grips drops "Black Paint"

    Year of the Snitch season is approaching...