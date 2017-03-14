Bazzi Praises Shawn Mendes & Hints At Collaborating With Khalid On TRL

Photo by Landyn Pan/MTV

Bazzi has been on our radar for what feels like an eternity, but it's always a joy to watch a rising star break out in the music world. The last time that he was on TRL, the singer-songwriter was months away from releasing his debut album Cosmic (which I highly recommend listening to if you haven't already). Now that the record is out everywhere and he's been on the road for the Never Be The Same Tour with Camila Cabello, there was A LOT for Sway Calloway to catch up on so he started him off easy in a round off First and Last.

Throughout this whole process, Bazzi managed to become close friends with Khalid, announcing that the two have some collaborations in the works (you heard it here first)! "He's given me so much good advice in the game," he said.

Bazzi also opened up about his friendship with Shawn Mendes, which has been going on for five years and counting. "He's genuinely one of the nicest kids I've met in my entire life," he said. "He's just grounded, you know? It's really inspiring."

To close out the show, Bazzi enlightened the crowd with his latest obsessions and personal mantras in The One. As for the key to happiness? He suggests preserving a "heart of good intentions," and spreading love and positivity. (So pure!) TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET!