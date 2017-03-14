Aux Cord: 11 Songs For Dancing Naked In The Shower

Photos courtesy of the artists/Getty Images

Welcome to AUX CORD, TRL’s weekly playlist feature celebrating the latest and greatest in music. Each week, someone in the TRL orbit will be providing you with a completely custom playlist starring their current sonic faves. This week, TRL associate producer Clayton Taylor a.k.a. Clayme Pham selects 11 songs that set the mood for a self-empowering, goodbye negativity shower party. In his own words...

"Okay, maybe you’re a morning person and already are dominating every Case Of The Mondays (good for you??) OR maybe you’re like a seriously normal person (me. we’re talking about me.) and you’re extreeeeemly sluggish in the morning. You check yourself out in the mirror, admire your gorgeous bed-head, wonder to yourself why you have to shower off this LEWK you’re already serving, and quickly remember how rapidly the grease attacks your body without your morning cleaning ritual. So into the bathroom you go, missy! Time for a shower. But not just any shower. Clay Taylor’s Bangin’ Shower Hour. Hit it!"