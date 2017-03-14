Aux Cord: 12 Songs For Saying Goodbye To Pieces Of Your Past

"Potential"- KLLO

This is how I interpreted this electro-pop bop: Walking down memory lane often leads to more pain than pleasure, but every experience teaches you a valuable lesson and that's what counts the most. What if-ing your life away will only get you lost inside your head, so don't get stuck wishing for things that are done and over. Don't let yourself miss out on something good because it's not here yet... the universe could very well be in the process of sending it your way.