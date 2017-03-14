Karrueche Tran & Meghan Rienks On Empowering Young Women Through The Honor Code

Photo by Landyn Pan/MTV

Summertime typically calls for cooling off at the movies with your BFFs. If you have a taste for drama, you'll definitely want to check out The Honor List starring Karrueche Tran, Meghan Rienks, Sasha Pieterse and Arden Cho. The film officially premieres in theatres tomorrow, so Sway Calloway brought Karruche and Meghan on TRL to tell us everything we need to know about it. Meghan herself was involved in writing the script for the movie, so she was thrilled to help create the strong leading woman that she plays. She further explained the necessity of this shift for coming-of-age movies in Hollywood while in discussion with Sway, citing her frustration with playing the typical role of a girlfriend, sidepiece or popular girl in school.

Karrueche initially broke out in the industry as a model, which comes with its own set of obstacles. Her experience with overcoming issues like body shaming and using her platform to stand up for herself was something that she was able to tap into while connecting with her character in the film. "It's very important to love yourself," she said. "Especially with social media, there's so much misconception that we have to look or be a certain way. It's so important to accept ourselves for who we are."

The actresses also got their hands dirty and scrolled through some comments on Instagram to sort them as cute or creepy. There's a huge difference between being thoughtful and *thotful*...