Harry Hudson & Marian Hill Bring New Music Friday To TRL

Photo by Landyn Pan/MTV

We've been big fans of Harry Hudson ever since we laid eyes on his short film Can Cowboys Cry so it was truly a full-circle moment bringing him into the TRL, studio to hang out with Sway Calloway. During the first ever round of Raid The Gram, we learned about how chakra cleansing has significantly enhanced his life, the benefits of crying in public, and what his relationship is like with the Kardashian-Jenner family. (Btw, his debut album Yesterday's Tomorrow Night is out now.)

Philadelphia duo Marian Hill also rolled through to celebrate the release of their brand-new album Unusual. This album serves as a way for fans to "feel good and powerful" while Jeremy and Samantha push the music in a more weird and pop-oriented direction. Get all the details from the video below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET!