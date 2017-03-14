Years & Years's "If You're Over Me" Is The Breakup Bop We Need

Photo courtesy of Years & Years

Don't let the sunshine and warm breeze fool you: summertime sadness will soon hit in full force, and no one will be safe from the emotional wreckage. Luckily for the hopeless romantics out there that can't seem to catch a break, Years & Years just dropped another single off their upcoming album Palo Santo, and I guarantee it'll get you out of that gross post-breakup funk. Seasoned with a bouncy beat, a subtle dash of clapping, and an abundance of confident lines that will set you free, "If You're Over Me" is packed with all the ingredients to heal a broken heart.

In a press release, frontman Olly Alexander explained how the song is about the struggle of “trying to stay friends with an ex" which doesn't often work out for most of us. "In fact, in my experience, the relationship often ends up ruined," he states. "‘If You're Over Me’ is about the emotional torture that ensues—meeting up and making out, then breaking up all over again, then making out some more.”

Kiss your breakup blues goodbye and crank this track all the way up right now!