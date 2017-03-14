Morgan Saint & Katherine McNamara Bring The Shade To TRL

Photo by Landyn Pan/MTV

MTV alum Spencer Pratt has been praising the music of Morgan Saint for months, and we honestly don't blame him (or his hummingbirds). Morgan is currently working on her debut album, but took some time out of her day to hang out with Sway Calloway in the TRL studio. During their discussion, she told the fascinating true story behind her hit single "Just Friends" and dissected all the emotions associated with the lyrics.

"It was kind of one of those situations where I wasn't quite sure if we were just friends or something more," she said. "It was that back and forth that's exciting but also kind of heartbreaking. When I wrote the song, I wanted for the listener to feel both sides of the story."

She also explained the love triangle that inspired "For God's Sake," another track featured on her 17 HERO EP. Even though it wasn't from Sway's own personal experience, he did a really amazing job analyzing the song by Morgan's standard! Before she left, Sway had Morgan play a game called Four Shadows where she revealed that she stans for Rihanna.

Later on, Shadowhunters star Katherine McNamara came through to share some exciting developments about the show and prove how well she knows her cast members in a round of Shady Figures. Watch it all go down in the video below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET!