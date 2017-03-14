Liam Payne Opens Up About Solo Success After One Direction On TRL

Photo by Landyn Pan/MTV

Liam Payne needs no introduction for a countless number of reasons, but he's already had the pleasure of appearing on TRL so he's very familiar with the whole studio--he even did a performance of "Strip That Down" for us back when the single went platinum. The former One Direction member gave Sway Calloway a rundown of all of his latest accomplishments while also showing love to some of his favorite artists like Shawn Mendes, Post Malone and J. Cole.

Naturally, Liam showed support for ex-bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan while he spoke about making the transition to solo stardom. He actually hangs out with Louis quite a lot, as he revealed in a round of First and Last. Sway also got him to open up about his secret life as a sneakerhead: for the record, he's normally an Off-White kind of guy but is Team Tinkers all the way. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET!