Troye Sivan Gets All Dragged Up For His "Bloom" Video

After stopping the world with his Met Gala look back in May, Troye Sivan is just getting started serving us looks. Blessing us all for the beginning of Pride Month, Troye dropped his music video today for "Bloom," the third track we've heard off his upcoming album of the same name.

Blending aesthetics from floral to vintage to campy, Troye keeps on paving his own path. The "Bloom" video, directed by Bardia Zeinali, leaves no element untouched, from hair and makeup to style and nails. It's a four-minute window into gender and fluidity, with images of hyper-masculinity, femininity and the spaces in between. One of Troye's looks has a fully-painted face and a two-piece floral gown, while another is more reminiscent of his George Michael-inspired look from the "My My My!" video. And if that's somehow not enough for you, his look centered around an enormous blue wig should do the trick.

If 2018 is the year of unapologetically queer artists, I'm totally here for it. Troye's second studio album, "Bloom," drops August 31, with plenty more queer bops sure to come.

For now, stay campy this Pride by watching the video, below.