Chloe x Halle Spill The Life Advice They Got From Beyoncé

Chloe x Halle and Wyclef Jean stopped by the TRL studio and kept it ~100~ about the power of collaborations and partnerships with other artists. So, uh, does either of them want to be my mentor??

Coming from a position that virtually nobody else in the world could relate to, Chloe x Halle shared what it's like to work directly with and get guidance from Beyoncé, as the duo is signed to her label. The most important part, according to Bey? Wait for the world to catch up and don't dumb yourself down for anyone. Chloe x Halle's music might not be traditionally mainstream, but that's perfectly fine because their real fans will find them.

Wyclef Jean also stopped by and told Sway Calloway the story of how DJ Khaled got permission to sample parts of Santana's "Maria Maria" when putting together "Wild Thoughts," last year's summer smash that featured Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. I think I just lost count of how many legends were involved in the making of one hit song! TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET!