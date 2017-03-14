This Lovatics' "Get Well" Singalong For Demi Lovato Literally Made Me Cry

Lovatics -- Demi Lovato fans for the uncultured -- just taught me a lesson in making the best out of a bad situation after Demi had to cancel her London stop on the Tell Me You Love Me World Tour. While Demi rested to heal her swollen vocal cords, fans planned an impromptu meetup at the venue to singalong to her songs and wish her a quick recovery.

At the meetup, all organized on Twitter no less, fans sang my fave Demi bop "Skyscraper" and her new song "Tell Me You Love Me." I don't wanna say these Lovatics deserve a Grammy, but that's exactly what I'm gonna say. They even held signs spelling out "Get Well Soon," so they probably deserve a Nobel Peace Prize, too.

I may have wept quietly in happiness watching this positivity come to life, but that can't even compare to the way Demi must have felt seeing the video. She said her fans are "seriously the best" and honestly, I agree.

Here's hoping for a speedy recovery for one of today's best pop vocalists. With the power of Lovatics, Demi should be healed in no time.