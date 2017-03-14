I've Watched This Video Of Adam Rippon Voguing At Least 37 Times

Adam Rippon blessed us with his presence at the TRL studio alongside his Dancing with the Stars partner Jenna Johnson and it was truly everything I wanted it to be. He came, he saw, he vogued.

TRL host Sway Calloway put the Dancing champs to the test on their dance trend knowledge. No boxsteps or tangos here -- it was all about the juju, the dougie, and of course, voguing. I won't spoil anything, but Adam absolutely slayed one of the dances.

While I'm sure we all absolutely stan Adam and his one-liners, you also have to totally respect and admire his voice as the first openly gay male winter Olympian from the United States. And after winning gold, he plans to keep his advocacy going, sharing details with Sway about his own coming out story and tips for others on their journeys. See more wise words from Adam below! TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.