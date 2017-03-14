August Greene Turned The Heat Up On Their 'TRL' Performance

August Greene dropped by the TRL studio to chat with Sway Calloway and gave a fire performance I was totally not ready for. The band--a collective between Common, Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins--couldn't have been more fun while they were here!

Sway challenged August Greene to name bands that fit a certain theme, like band names that include a color or a month. The catch? "August Greene" fit all the themes and they kept forgetting to name themselves!

The guys also performed their single "No Apologies," and it was truly an iconic time for everyone involved. Common was out there dancing with the crowd and I would've sold a kidney to be there. Watch all the madness below! TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.