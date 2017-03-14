I Just Heard Nao's "Another Lifetime" And I've Decided To Stan

Forgive me for my ignorance, but I've just become aware of British singer-songwriter Nao, right as she begins a new era today with her single "Another Lifetime."

A quick herstory lesson: Nao released her debut album, For All We Know, in 2016 and was nominated for Best British Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards last year. Her self-described "wonky funk" sound is synthy meets smooth, a vibe I totally needed to hear. Nao's fanbase has been eagerly awaiting any hint of a sophomore release, and their queen has finally delivered.

"Another Lifetime" still has that "wonky funk" sound that Nao's known for, but it feels even more stripped down. She told The FADER that the song is about the messy closure of a relationship, "finding peace with 'the end' and what that means on a few levels." The song itself has totally sold me, but the music video (also released today) does its message even more justice. Check out "Another Lifetime" in all its musical and visual beauty below, and join me in standom.