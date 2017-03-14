Madison Beer Isn't Going "Home With You" In Her New Video

Social media superwoman Madison Beer dropped her music video for single "Home With You" this morning, and take note: it's quickly become my anthem for first dates.

Fans have been obsessing over "Home With You" since its February release on Madison's EP, As She Pleases. She's pushing the ever-important theme of female empowerment and the right for girls to make their own decisions--especially when it comes being pressured to go home with someone after a date or night out. Madison's lyrics make it clear that on this one evening in particular, there's no way in hell she's spending the night.

The "Home With You" video pushes that theme even further, showing off Madison's strength as a woman along with her girl crew. She triumphs over all the guys thirsting over her, all while looking fabulous and confident. Lesson learned: if Madison says no, you listen. Make "Home With You" your anthem, too, with the video below.