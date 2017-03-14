Give Jason Mitchell and Nick Grant Awards For Their 'TRL' Performances

The TRL studio transformed into an audition for the Academy Awards and the GRAMMYs as actor Jason Mitchell and rapper Nick Grant gave the performances of their lives.

The perfection first ensued when TRL host Sway Calloway asked Superfly star Jason Mitchell to play "Doin Too Much... Theater." Jason had to act out the most ~extra~ scenarios, like needing an Android charger and asking for more meat at Chipotle. Somehow, Jason turned my daily struggles into Academy Awards gold.

Afterward, Sway had Nick Grant freestyle for “Breakfast Bars” and it was all I needed to get out of bed this morning. Nick didn’t miss a beat and Sway was boppin’ around the whole time, just as I expected.

Turns out Nick is one of Sway’s rappers to watch right now, and for good reason. His lyrical work is spot-on and he’s inspired by the best. Check out what gives Nick Grant so much promise below! TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.