Bhad Bhabie Teamed Up With An Unexpected Rapper For “Trust Me”

Bhad Bhabie, rap pseudonym for teen icon Danielle Bregoli, just took another step in solidifying her place in the rap game. In case any of you still need convincing that she’s a star, Bhabie’s new single “Trust Me” featuring Ty Dolla $ign doesn’t hurt the cause.

This isn’t Bhabie’s first high profile collaboration; her single “Gucci Flip Flops” features Lil Yachty, and she’s worked on other tracks with artists like Kodak Black and Rich the Kid. Despite her successes, backlash came from Bhabie’s nomination for Top Rap Female Artist at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, alongside Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. Working with bona fide rappers like Ty Dolla $ign helps to further expand Bhabie’s work, all while growing her fandom.

On “Trust Me,” Bhabie looks for loyalty while proving her worth as someone honest and hard-working. Ty Dolla $ign jumps in with a verse about his own loyalty, and he comes across as the most supportive partner out there. Listen to “Trust Me” below from the duo I never expected, but I 100% needed.