Don't You Dare Sleep On SOPHIE's Debut Album Today

With today's new releases from Christina Aguilera, 5 Seconds of Summer, Alessia Cara, Martin Garrix, Khalid and more, it's an overwhelming day to be a pop music stan. Regardless, it's essential to find time today to listen to SOPHIE's debut studio album, OIL OF EVERY PEARL'S UN-INSIDES.

SOPHIE might not yet be at the top of the pop world, but she's the writer and producer behind several tracks from Charli XCX, Cashmere Cat and Vince Staples. Putting out solo work since 2013, SOPHIE returned with single "It's Okay To Cry" in 2017 after a two-year hiatus. The single marked the first time SOPHIE used her own voice and image in her work, also serving as a declaration of her transgender identity. When asked by Teen Vogue why she chose to go public with that part of her identity, SOPHIE said, "I don’t really agree with the term ‘coming out’.… I’m just going with what feels honest."

That honest, authentic mentality is at the core of OIL OF EVERY PEARL'S UN-INSIDES. The album has SOPHIE's signature, experimental latex sounds, pushing the boundaries of what's expected and acceptable in pop music. Her legion of die-hard fans speaks to SOPHIE's influence in the industry, with high-profile friends like Hari Nef already praising the album.

SOPHIE is quickly on her way to every new music playlist, and she deserves your attention. Listen to her debut studio album, below.