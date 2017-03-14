Christina Aguilera Gushes Over Her Iconic Collabs on 'Liberation'

It's Christina Aguilera's release day for her eighth studio album, Liberation, and she celebrated the occasion by stopping by the TRL studio to hand with Sway Calloway.

Of Liberation's 15 tracks, five have credited features, and Sway asked Christina about working with so many top-tier artists, including rapper and producer Kanye West. Christina shared that she teamed up with Kanye on the song "Maria" specifically and explained how it came to be.

Plus, I can't forget to mention Christina's single with Demi Lovato, "Fall in Line," which premiered in May before the album's release. Christina was looking for a female singer with a powerful voice and, as she tells Sway, Demi fit the bill perfectly.

Not only did Christina chat about her album collaborations, but three talented dancers got in on the fun, too. Their dance tribute to "Genie in a Bottle," "Accelerate" and "Dirty" was pure perfection and Christina was hyping them on the whole time! Check out the performance and learn all the choreo, below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.