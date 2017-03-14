5 Reasons To Obsess Over the Best Show Nominees at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

The envelopes are stuffed and the Golden Popcorn is, well, popped for the MTV Movie & TV Awards tonight at 9/8c. Though every category will be a massive showdown, the nominees for Best Show are literal perfection and I just can't pick a favorite to win!

In case you're not familiar with this year's nominees, I'm serving a full rundown on why fans are obsessing over each show. And if you're already stanning over one of the nominees, see if my reasons to stan are the same as yours.

Stranger Things

Look, the kids of Stranger Things themselves are reason enough to watch the show. But since that's not the only thing I love about the Netflix original, I picked five more things that make it one of the best shows of the year.

grown-ish

This black-ish spinoff took the best of the already-amazing ABC show and turned it into a must-watch series on Freeform. There's no such thing as too much Yara Shahidi.

13 Reasons Why

I'm in love with all the 13 Reasons Why actors -- and not just because they stopped by TRL to prep for tonight's awards. This Netflix original series struck a chord with viewers that's made it a cultural phenomenon.

Game of Thrones

Not many series make it to eight strong seasons the way Game of Thrones will, when the final season airs next year. Get lost in Westeros with the rest of the fandom.

Riverdale

I could've made all five reasons to stan Riverdale about the other-worldly perfection of its actors, but I promise I went outside the box. At least a little bit.

I'm officially a stan of all five Best Show nominees -- that's what makes it so hard to choose a winner! Nevertheless, only one show will win the Golden Popcorn. Don't miss the showdown, tonight at 9/8c on the MTV Movie & TV Awards.