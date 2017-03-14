Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell Were 100% In Sync On 'TRL'

Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell had me gasping for air between laughs this morning as they sat down with TRL host Sway Calloway.

Sway asked Zoey and Glen if they've ever played matchmaker for a friend, like their characters in Set It Up. Turns out they have pretty much the same exact views on love -- it was a spectacle to watch. Plus, Zoey revealed that she's been trying to set Glen up with someone, but he made it quite clear that he's not interested.

Sway then challenged the duo to face off, naming romantic comedies and celebrity couples. Glen bended the rules when naming an already-broken-up couple, but Zoey did the same. Then, she threw away the rules entirely, copied Glen's answer, and honestly, I related.

Hip-hop artist Jacquees also stopped by to chat with Sway about his journey from Internet mixtapes to working with Cash Money Records. The journey was long, but Jacquees never doubted himself and he knew when to ask for help.

Jacquees also clarified that Lil Wayne is, in fact, still a part of Cash Money. The two might even team up on a track together soon and I've already marked it in my calendar. Get the straight facts from Jacquees below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.