Shawn Mendes Just Shouted Out Billie Eilish And The Possibilities Feel Endless

Like any good stan, I love when legends support other legends on Twitter. That's precisely what happened today when Shawn Mendes announced his standom for Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish, at just 16 years old, has made a big entry into the pop music world. Her singles "Ocean Eyes" and "Bellyache" in 2016 and 2017, respectively, made their ways onto many high-profile Spotify playlists as her popularity grew. Now, Billie landed a duet "lovely" with Khalid that's on the soundtrack of 13 Reasons Why season two. With over 15 million monthly streams, she's the 104th most streamed artist on Spotify -- again, at just 16 years old.

It's no surprise that Shawn Mendes found out about Billie and instantly became a fan. He called out for his followers to listen to Billie's music, but it turns out many already did. Now, fans want the two to team up on a masterpiece.

I can't stop thinking about how great Shawn and Billie would sound together and fans on Twitter are demanding a collaboration. Plus, consider this: Billie and Khalid killed it on their duet, as did Shawn and Khalid on "Youth." If I remember anything from math class, the transitive property would mean that a Shawn and Billie duet would be stellar, too.

Not only do fans want a collab, but they've jumped to wanting Billie as Shawn's opening act on his 2019 tour. Things might be moving pretty fast, but I don't think that's a bad thing.

Look, I might be taking this all a little too seriously, but I'll do whatever it takes to make Shawn and Billie team up together. This work is important.

And finally, some respect for this Twitter stan that called this all just a week ago.