PRETTYMUCH's Vocals on "Summer on You" Pretty Much Ended Me

The PRETTYMUCH boys dropped their new single "Summer on You" last night, hours before the summer solstice. I love my kings of astronomy and the changing seasons.

Fans have been waiting to download "Summer on You" since the boys performed the previously unreleased song on tour with Khalid. The song is heavy on vocals with little instrumental outside of the chorus, giving every guy time to show off. They've been taking advantage of it, sounding spot-on during every single performance.

With so much time to obsess over "Summer on You," I had all the lyrics memorized before the track even dropped. Now, the song I know and love has finally been released, and fans have been prepping for this day all week.

"Summer on You" has a writing credit from Ed Sheeran and you can hear that Ed vibe within the free-flowing vocals and chill guitar. It's still got PRETTYMUCH's swag though, and works perfectly for their voices and style. Listen to Brandon, Zion, Edwin, Austin and Nick kill it on "Summer on You" below!