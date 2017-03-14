Hip-hop legend Ty Dolla $ign and actress Daniella Pineda dropped by TRL this morning and spilled the details on all their latest projects.

TRL host Sway Calloway got Ty to name a lot of his must-haves and favorites, from dream collabs to what's on his tour rider. Ty's answer to his five beach house necessities got a little NSFW and scored some bleeps, but I think you can still piece together what he's referring to.

Ty's known for a lot of his major hits with other artists, like "Psycho" with Post Malone and "Work From Home" with Fifth Harmony. Most recently, Ty worked with Kanye West on Ye and Kids See Ghosts and told Sway about how quickly that project came together.

Daniella Pineda is currently starring in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and almost told Sway about a top-secret dinosaur that's new in this Jurassic Park installment. According to Daniella, there are more dinosaurs than ever in this film and they're scarier than before, too. I'm already quaking in my boots and the film doesn't come out till midnight! Hear all about Daniella's experiences on set below. TRL airs on weekdays at 8:00am ET.